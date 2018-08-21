Leeds and Aston Villa battle for Anwar El Ghazi

According to reports from L’Equipe (h/t the Birmingham Mail), Leeds United have joined the race to sign Anwar El Ghazi from Lille in the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old winger has been capped twice by the Dutch national team, and is a highly rated young talent. He joined Lille in 2017 from Ajax, and scored four goals in 27 league games last season.
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his willingness to sign one or two players before the end of this month, and it remains to be seen whether they move for El Ghazi, who is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
The report claims that the Dutch winger has been made available for transfer by cash-strapped French club Lille and they want €5 million for him. However, Leeds could face strong competition from fellow Championship rivals Aston Villa and French sides Rennes and Saint-Etienne.
Clubs in the English Football League can only sign players on loan till the end of this month, and so any potential move from Leeds will have to be on a temporary basis.
Mendes has previously offered players to Leeds and knows owner Andrea Radrizzani, so a potential move for El Ghazi cannot be completely ruled out.