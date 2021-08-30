Leeds agree deal with Manchester United to sign Daniel James

Leeds United have agreed on a deal to sign Daniel James from Manchester United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have agreed on a fee of around 28 million including add-ons.

Apparently, the 23-year-old winger is scheduled to undergo his Leeds medical tomorrow morning and the official announcement is expected soon.

Daniel James to Leeds from Manchester United, done deal now confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for €28m with add ons. Personal terms agreed few minutes ago too. 🔴🤝 #MUFC #LUFC Medical tomorrow morning, official announcement soon. https://t.co/5yDeUuXvJX pic.twitter.com/IE18u7zUz5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

#LUFC are close to agreeing £30m deal for #MUFC forward Dan James. According to Utd source it is on the brink of being completed as a permanent deal @TeleFootball — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 30, 2021

James has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for weeks now and a transfer to Leeds could be ideal for the player.

Marcelo Bielsa tried to sign the player before his move to Old Trafford and it is evident that the Argentine manager rates the Welshman highly. James needs a coach who will trust in his ability.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he could get more first-team opportunities at Elland Road. He made just 11 league starts at Old Trafford this past season.

As far as Leeds are concerned, they needed to add more depth and quality in the wide areas and the arrival of James could prove to be a superb long term investment.

The 23-year-old will add explosive pace and flair to their attack. Although James needs to add more end product to his game, he has the raw attributes to develop into a quality winger.

It remains to be seen whether Bielsa can help the winger fulfil his potential with regular football at Leeds over the coming seasons.

