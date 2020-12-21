Lee Ryder reacts to the reported fall out between Allan Saint-Maximin and Steve Bruce

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin has not played since the game against Chelsea back in November and there have been rumours of a fallout between the player and manager Steve Bruce.

According to Lee Ryder from the Chronicle, the report of a fallout between the player and the manager is untrue and the player has been on the sidelines with a calf injury.





Furthermore, Newcastle have decided to leave it to the player to update his unavailability because of privacy reasons.

Suggestions of a fall out between Steve Bruce and Allan Saint-Maximin untrue according to #nufc sources. Saint-Maximin has not played since a calf injury ahead of Palace game. For privacy reasons, #nufc have left it to individual players to update their unavailability. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) December 21, 2020

The 23-year-old winger has been one of the best players at Newcastle over the past year and the fans will be hoping to have him back in the starting lineup soon.

He managed to make quite an impression in the Premier League since moving to Newcastle United last year and the last thing the fans would want is for him to fall-out with the manager.

It will be interesting to see how his injury situation develops over the next few weeks and whether he can return to action soon.

Newcastle United will be hoping to secure a respectable finish in the Premier League this season and they will need their key players fit and firing in order to achieve that.

Allan Saint-Maximin has made just eight Premier League appearances for Newcastle United so far this season and he has one goal and one assist to his name.

The Frenchman will be hoping to hit top form just like he did last season when he returns to action from his injury.

Some of the Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to react to Lee Ryder’s report on the situation and here is what they had to say.

Do you believe that? Genuine question. — Toon Talk (@ToonTalk6) December 21, 2020

If you believe that Lee you’ll believe anything — Lee (@75nufc) December 21, 2020

Well that confirms for me that there absolutely has been a fall out. When, in the footballing world, is it down to individual players to “update their unavailability”? Something is definitely wrong there. — Ricky Williams (@Ricky_NUFC9) December 21, 2020

Lee stop sticking up for the club, all liars ASM Gone without a single sound that’s not normal and also he hasn’t been in Twitter for very long so something isn’t right — David (@GreenGeordie9) December 21, 2020