Lee Ryder delivers verdict on Newcastle target Gareth Bale

Newcastle United could become one of the megarich clubs in England and in Europe if the proposed takeover goes through.

A potential £300million buyout of the club, brokered by Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners but bankrolled by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, who will own 80% of the Magpies, is going through the Premier League’s Owners and Directors checks.

With that, the anticipation grows about how Newcastle could fare in the transfer market. According to reports from The Athletic, Newcastle could spend in the region of £150m in the transfer market – and that’s a hell lot of money, considering how the economy has been severely impacted across the world.

The Magpies have been linked with a host of top-quality players already, but one name keeps coming back – Gareth Bale.

The 30-year-old is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid and he could be sold in the summer. The four-time Champions League winner would be a superb signing for the Magpies, despite the fact that the club will need to break their wage structure to accommodate him.

Last month, Four Four Two claimed that Newcastle are ‘great favourites’ to sign the Welshman who has been told by the club that he is not in Zinedine Zidane’s plans for next season. The Magpies are ready to splash out £53million to sign Bale and would be willing to meet his wages.

According to The Chronicle journalist, Lee Ryder, Bale would be prepared to move, but any potential deal for him won’t materialise unless the takeover goes through.

“I think at 30, he would be prepared to move for less in terms of wages. It’s a story that’s going nowhere until there’s a takeover. The thing with Bale is he’s netted over 100 goals for Real Madrid now and played a lot of games. I think he will finish his career in the Prem, whether it’s at NUFC is another matter,” said Ryder in a Q/A session for The Chronicle.