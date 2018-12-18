Lee McCulloch says Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is lacking confidence

Glasgow Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty has cut a disappointing figure since returning to the Ibrox club for his second spell in the summer transfer window.
Lafferty scored 19 goals last season for Hearts, but he failed to recapture that form for the Gers this season.
Former Ibrox hero Lee McCulloch has said that Lafferty is short of confidence at the moment, and he needs a goal to get back to his old best.
Lafferty missed some good chances to score against Hamilton on Sunday, and McCulloch thinks he will return strongly and score important goals again.
McCulloch believes that Lafferty is going through a ‘little rough patch’ at the moment, and has urged the Rangers fans to stay behind him as much as they can.
Lafferty has played second fiddle to Alfredo Morelos this season for most part of the season. He is a very good striker but is lacking confidence at the moment.
Steven Gerrard, the Rangers boss, should be looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window to add depth to the squad. Lafferty could drop further down the pecking order unless he starts making impact in the side.
“Kyle Lafferty looks to me like a player who is really short of confidence at the minute,” wrote McCulloch for the Evening Times.
“His early miss against Hamilton was absolutely incredible, and really not like him. He looks to me the archetype of a striker that just needs a goal.
“He’ll come back and score an important goal or tear a full defence apart, I have absolutely no doubt about that.”