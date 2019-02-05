Lee McCulloch says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will be frustrated with inconsistency

Glasgow Rangers are aiming to fight Celtic all the way to the wire for the Scottish Premiership title, but the Ibrox club have often failed to maintain consistency.
Former Gers player, and now popular pundit, Lee McCulloch has said that Steven Gerrard’s side should be fired up for the upcoming clash against Aberdeen on Wednesday night.
He feels that the Rangers should be able to handle the pressure and intensity of the clash at Pittodrie because of their previous strong performance against Celtic at Ibrox, earlier this season.
Rangers have progressed leaps and bounds under Gerrard this season. It has been a long campaign for them, and many a times the Gers have failed to sustain the momentum.
After a big win, Rangers have struggled to keep the winning run going for a stretch of games, and McCulloch says this is one aspect that will surely frustrate the Rangers boss.
Rangers find themselves second in the Scottish Premiership table, six points behind Celtic, after 24 games.
“Rangers haven’t really been able to put together a consistent run of victories this season and you look at the timing of the winter break on the back of the Old Firm game,” said McCulloch to the Evening Times.
“In an ideal world, they would have had a run of three or four games after that win to try and really get up a head of steam. That didn’t happen, though.
“Rangers have played a lot of games this season but they haven’t had the kind of run that normally you would need to be in the hunt for the league title. They haven’t been blowing teams away every week.
“There have been hiccups here and there, they have won a couple and then drawn or lost and I know that will be frustrating for Steven.”