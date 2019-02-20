Lee McCulloch comments on Rangers title chances

Glasgow Rangers drew their their last Scottish Premiership game against St Johnstone at Ibrox.
With that result, the Gers find themselves eight-points behind Celtic in the title race, and boss Steven Gerrard has more or less accepted that it is out of their hands now.
However, former Rangers player Lee McCulloch believes that Rangers can turn the deficit and challenge the Bhoys all the way in the Premiership title race.
After a stuttering start to the season, the Bhoys have taken a big step towards winning their eighth consecutive league title by scoring a last-minute winner in their 1-0 victory against Kilmarnock.
Rangers, who defeated Celtic in the most recent Old Firm encounter in December, will face the Bhoys two more times in the Premiership, and McCulloch says that the Gers can still win the league.
He told The Glasgow Evening Times: “It won’t be easy for Rangers, but they can still mount a challenge this season.
“There are still plenty of points up for grabs and still two Old Firm games to be played but it is clear that Rangers have it all to do.
“But you won’t see anyone at Rangers chucking the towel in. You can’t do that when you are at Rangers and they need to regroup for one last charge.”
Obviously, Rangers are mathematically still in the race, but it looks very difficult for them to beat Celtic and win the Premiership.