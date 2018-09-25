Lee Mair urges Rodgers to start Lewis Morgan for Celtic

Former Scottish league defender Lee Mair has tipped Lewis Morgan to kick start Celtic’s stuttering season.
The Scottish giants have had a poor start to the season by their standards and Rodgers could definitely use some attacking options right now.
21-year-old winger Lewis Morgan had an impressive cameo against Kilmarnock last week and Mair believes that he could be the man to add more sharpness to Celtic’s attack.
He said: “Lewis is probably just what Celtic are needing at the moment. But if he’s ready now and they need him, they should let him go and have half a dozen games. Lewis makes things happen. He goes past defenders. It’s not five or six passes to go past someone. He is direct and can go past his defender on either side because he is good with both feet. He scores goals into the bargain. If he’s fully fit, given the fact he was out for a little while recently, I see this as a perfect scenario for him because the other thing that a new guy gives to a team is a lift. That little bit of freshness, that new face who takes responsibility. Lewis would get the crowd going and give his team-mates a lift as well. I really don’t see any harm in throwing him in.”
With the likes of Sinclair regressing, Rodgers could definitely use Morgan’s pace and flair. Also, Dembele’s departure has taken the fear factor out of Celtic’s attack.
The 21-year-old’s unpredictability could harass opposition defenders once again. Morgan is currently a squad option at the club and it will be interesting to see whether Rodgers gives him a few starts in place of Scott Sinclair in the upcoming games. Apart from freshening up Celtic’s attack, the young winger’s desire to succeed and hold down a regular starting berth will benefit Celtic a lot.
Since Celtic cannot invest in a new player right now, using Morgan to spice up the attack could prove to be a masterstroke from Rodgers.