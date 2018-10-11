Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Lee Hendrie makes a big claim about Aston Villa’s squad

11 October, 2018 Aston Villa, English Championship, Transfer News & Rumours


Aston Villa confirmed the appointment of Dean Smith as their new manager last night.

Former player John Terry has also been confirmed as the club’s new assistant coach.

Steve Bruce was sacked earlier after a poor start to the season and it will be interesting to see if the duo of Smith and Terry can inspire Villa to a title challenge now.

Although Aston Villa are well behind the likes of Leeds right now, they can certainly get back into the race if they put together a winning run.

Former player Lee Hendrie believes that Aston Villa have the best squad in the championship and they can secure a place in the Premier League next season.

He also wished the new manager luck and urged him to take Aston Villa back to where they belong.

There is no doubt that Aston Villa have a very good squad but to say that they have the best squad in the Championship is quite a big claim.

The Villans are quite clearly very mediocre at the back and they will need to improve significantly.

It will be interesting to see whether Dean Smith can make an instant impact and get them firing now.

 

