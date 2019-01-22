Lee Dixon says Liverpool’s Premier League trip to Manchester United could have huge say on title race

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on February 24, and all eyes will be on the clash when bitter rivalry is renewed once again.
The Reds currently hold a four-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, and will have their title credentials tested when they play United.
The Red Devils have become almost unrecognizable under interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaers, winning their last seven games across all competitions.
Manchester United’s last loss came at the hands of Liverpool in mid-December, and Arsenal Lee Dixon believes the return fixture could have a huge say on the title race.
“The standout fixture on there for Liverpool, who have got to go to Old Trafford which is always a massive game,” Dixon said.
“It’s probably bigger than Manchester United versus Manchester City at the moment.
“The way Liverpool and the way Manchester United go at each other, the fact that United are resurging under Ole. I think that’s the one that could be a big turning point.”
A victory over Liverpool will no doubt boost Manchester United’s top-four chances, while it would also inadvertently give city rivals Manchester City a huge opportunity in the title race.
However, a win for Liverpool will further increase the confidence of Jurgen Klopp’s side, as leaving Old Trafford with all three points will only make them more invincible after losing just one of their 23 league games thus far.