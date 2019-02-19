Lee Dixon doesn’t agree that Tottenham have swapped places with Arsenal

Arsenal have become a shadow of their former selves in recent seasons, failing to make it to the Champions League in the last two campaigns and struggling for a top-four finish once again this term.
The north London side are out of the League Cup and F.A Cup, and risk crashing out of the Europa League after losing the first-leg of their round-of-32 clash 1-0 against Belarusian side BATE Borisov last Thursday.
On the other hand, Arsenal neighbours and bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur have improved significantly within the same timeframe, finishing in the top-four in the last three campaigns.
While they have also crashed of both domestic cup competitions this season, they proved their European credentials with a 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the first-leg of their Champions League last-16 clash having qualified from a group consisting of Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV.
Many believe it’s safe to reckon that Tottenham have swapped places with Arsenal at the top, but many Gunners hardly agree with that.
That includes the club’s former right-back Lee Dixon who claims Arsenal’s past achievements mean they will always be better.
The two-time Premier League winner wouldn’t answer when asked on BBC 5 Live Sport who the best team in north London is at the moment.
Presenter: Have Arsenal become Tottenham? And Tottenham become Arsenal?
Lee: I can’t possibly answer that question, I refuse to answer that question, it’s out of order, I think they should sack the presenter.
Chris Sutton: Yea, I agree with you.
Lee: That’s a shock.
Sutton: Who’s the best team in north London at the moment and has been for the last few years? Tottenham
Lee: Good luck with the trophy count, let’s start counting that.
Sutton: Is it all about trophies Lee?
Lee: Yea
Have Tottenham and Arsenal swapped places?@LeeDixon2 won't answer, and @chris_sutton73 loves it.https://t.co/Lc0QTCBp9I#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/ff2pwg1n9O
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) February 18, 2019
Spurs are currently poised to finish in top-four again and are still in the title race, with just five points between them and joint-leaders Liverpool and Manchester City.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are 10 points behind Mauricio Pochettino’s side and will most likely finish behind them for the third season running.