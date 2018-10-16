Lee Bowyer confirms interest in signing West Ham’s Josh Cullen

Josh Cullen does not seem to have any future at West Ham United. He is way down the pecking order at the club, and recent reports from Claret & Hugh suggest the Hammers would be willing to offload him to Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old has only made nine first-team appearances since making his debut in July 2015, and with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, his future at the London club looks really, really bleak.
He has impressed during his loan spell at Charlton Athletic. He has made five appearances, registered two assists, and Addicks manager Lee Bowyer has made it clear that he would love to sign the Republic of Ireland U21 international permanently from West Ham.
“Obviously if they were interested in selling him then we would be interested in taking him,” Bowyer told London News Online.
“He has definitely improved us. He is a very good player, for sure.”
Cullen probably doesn’t have the quality to play regularly for West Ham, but he is certainly good enough for lower leagues. With Cullen due to become a free agent next summer, the Hammers could cash in on him in the January transfer window.
Obviously, a permanent move to Charlton is on the cards, but his wages could be an issue for the League One club.