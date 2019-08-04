Ledley King comments on Tottenham target Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King has showered heaps of praise on Fulham left wing-back Ryan Sessegnon.
Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the 19-year-old throughout the summer, but it remains unclear whether the north London club will make a move for him.
The Fulham youngster is expected to leave Craven Cottage this summer but there has not been any concrete bid from Spurs as of yet.
With just one year remaining on his contract, it makes sense for the Championship outfit to sell him. Fulham are demanding a fee in the region of £25m.
King expects the saga to drag on till the final day of the transfer window, and believes Sessegnon would be a good addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
“He’s a really good talent,’ said King to the Daily Mail. “He’s done really well at Fulham in the Championship and then made the natural step up into the Premier League and done well.
“He’s obviously a talented young player – we’ll have to wait and see, there’s a week left in the transfer window and I’m not sure what will happen.”
Early in the summer, it seemed like Spurs will sign the England Under-21 international with Danny Rose making way for him.
However, Rose is still at the club, and unless Spurs ship him out, chances of signing Sessegnon is very less.