Lebron James and Jamie Carragher react as Liverpool win Premier League title

After three decades of hurt, Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a top-flight title was over last night, after Manchester City were beaten 2-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp was moved to tears last night, and the Reds fans, despite the rules of social distancing, went crazy and took to the streets at Anfield after the final whistle.





Fans, pundits, former players, celebrities took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after Liverpool were crowned champions.

Famous basketball player, and a Liverpool fan, Lebron James, took to Twitter to express his reaction last night. He tweeted:

Former Liverpool defender, club hero turned popular football pundit, Jamie Carragher took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. In a series of tweets, he has mocked his Sky Sports co-commentator, Gary Neville.

It is Liverpool’s 19th top-flight title and their first since 1989-90.

The Reds needed one victory to seal the league following their 4-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. However, City’s defeat against Chelsea means they cannot catch Liverpool anymore.

Having won the Champions League and the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp is still looking for more. He has warned Liverpool’s rivals that they will remain hungry to add more silverware in the following years.