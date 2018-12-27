Lawrence Shankland comments on a future move to Rangers

Lawrence Shankland has admitted that he would welcome a move to Rangers in future.
The highly talented Ayr United striker has been in red hot form this season and he has managed to score 28 goals for his side in the Scottish Championship.
Shankland’s form has attracted interest from sides in the Scottish Premiership. It will be interesting to see if he makes a move to the top division anytime soon.
Rangers could certainly use another striker but Shankland is too young to make a meaningful difference right now. However, he could be a top class future prospect for Steven Gerrard’s side.
In a recent podcast, the striker confirmed that he has supported Rangers since his childhood and it would be hard to turn them down.
When asked about a potential move to Rangers, he said: “I hope so! I used to go and watch them when I was younger. It’s one of those ones. If it’s an option and you’re from Scotland, it’s one you can’t easily turn down.”
It will be interesting to see if Rangers make a move for him in future. At present, Ayr United is the right place for him to play regularly and develop as a footballer.