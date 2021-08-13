Lautaro Martinez boost for Tottenham outlined by latest report

Lautaro Martinez is tempted by the idea of joining Tottenham this summer, according to a report from FC Inter News.

That is because the 23-year-old reportedly could have his head turned by the superior wages on offer in London.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be keen to bolster his centre-forward ranks this summer.

The calibre of striker the Portuguese signs will depend on whether Harry Kane stays or leaves the club.

One of the high-profile players linked with Tottenham is £60 million-rated Inter hitman Martinez (Eurosport).

Lautaro Martinez door wide open for Tottenham?

FC Inter News reckon that Spurs could have a chance to sign the South American.

The striker is allegedly tempted by Tottenham because of the far greater salary he would receive compared to what he gets paid at the San Siro.

The 28-capped Argentina international has an impressive record with Inter.

He has bagged 49 goals and 20 assists in 132 games for the Serie A giants.

Martinez really came into his own last season, with 17 goals and 10 assists during Inter’s title-winning campaign.

The Inter ace would be an exceptional addition for Tottenham if Kane leaves. He would be a more than adequate replacement for the England skipper.

Inter legend Diego Milito recently described Martinez as an ‘exceptional’ striker.

And the latest update provided by FC Inter News will give the Spurs fans great hope that this one could happen this summer.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

