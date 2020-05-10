Laurent Robert wants his son to join Newcastle this summer

Former Newcastle player Laurent Robert wants his son to join the Magpies this summer.
Montpellier attacker Thomas Robert will be a free agent soon and his father wants him to join Newcastle on a free transfer.
The player is thought to be a target for Celtic and Rangers as well.
The 19-year-old is highly rated in France and he could prove to be a solid addition for Newcastle, especially on a free.
Chronicle claims that Laurent is pushing his son to complete a move to the North-East.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for the player in the coming weeks.
It would be a good long term investment for them. If they can nurture the youngster properly over the next few seasons, Robert could develop into a first-team star for them.
The move could end up saving Newcastle millions in the future.
Robert will be hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps and establish himself as a star at Newcastle. His father was a cult hero at Newcastle during his time at the club.
Newcastle must act quickly if they want to wrap up the deal. The likes of Celtic and Rangers are capable of tempting the youngster as well.