Laurent Koscielny says he can’t eat or chew following jaw injury

29 January, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News


Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny sustained a jaw injury against Manchester United after Romelu Lukaku’s mistakenly stepped on him.

The French centre-back suffered bruises and soft tissue swelling to face which is being reviewed on a daily basis, and he has recently given an update on his injury.

“I really thought my jaw was broken. It was so painful,” Koscielny told football.london

“Thankfully it wasn’t, but I still needed some surgery on Saturday to take out all the blood clots. I need a bit of time to recover because I can’t eat or chew. Hopefully, I will be back soon.”

The 33-year-old only recently returned to action after spending the past seven months on the sidelines for an Achilles injury he picked up during the Europa League semi-final second leg match against Atletico Madrid last May.

Koscielny has played Arsenal’s last six league games and returned at a time manager Unai Emery’s backline was depleted, and his latest injury is a huge blow to both club and player.

