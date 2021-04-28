Laurens raves about Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe

Former Arsenal player and club legend, Laurens, has showered praise on Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe ahead of the Gunners’ Europa League clash against Villarreal.

Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League, and are likely to miss out on the European spot this season.





Laurens feels that the Gunners must win the Europa League or they could be left behind in the Premier League if they cannot secure Champions League football next season.

Following their 1-0 defeat against Everton, Mikel Arteta’s side find themselves 10th in the league. Europa League glory has remained their only realistic chance of clinching a place in next season’s elite club competition.

However, Laurens has been impressed with the performances of several young players at the club. He feels a Europa League win and a return to the Champions League next season would be ideal for their development.

He has hailed Saka as “absolutely brilliant” who doesn’t “rush his game”, while has suggested that Smith-Rowe can play in any position.

Laurens told The Mirror:

“Bukayo Saka is absolutely brilliant. Emile Smith-Rowe can play any position, he plays it simple, makes the right pass at the right moment. Bukayo doesn’t rush his game.

“But those two players and the other young players need other big players to fulfil their potential and they need the team to progress.”

Saka has been outstanding this season for the Gunners. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has scored seven goals in all competitions this season and has registered five assists as well.

Smith-Rowe has been equally impressive, and Arsenal are planning to tie him down on a long-term deal at the club.

