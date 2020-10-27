Lauren comments on Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal situation

Lauren has given his take on Mesut Ozil not playing for Arsenal at the moment, as quoted on SkySports.com.

Ozil has been left out of the Gunners’ Premier League and Europa League squads.





Although Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told The London Evening Standard that the attacking midfielder will continue to train with the first-team squad, the 32-year-old will not play a competitive game of football until January at least.

Former Arsenal star Lauren has given his opinion on the situation, and although he is disappointed that Ozil is not part of the Gunners’ squad, he seems to back Arteta.

Lauren told Sky Sports: “Ozil is a top player, it’s sad to see a top player not being involved in a team like Arsenal. All of us who follow Arsenal want to see the best players but this situation has not come from now.

“I believe it is the same with (Unai) Emery and Arteta. Arteta would love to have the best players in the squad. If Ozil is not there it’s a consequence of many issues.

“First of all, it’s the fault of the player. I believe if you have the quality, if you are a top player, if you are not involved week in week out I believe that is your own fault. Obviously all of the club have to try to do their best in order to make the player happy and be in the squad and be in the team and play every weekend.

“But the fact that with Emery and now with Arteta he hasn’t been consistent it is not the manager. I believe it is more the player than the manager or the club. This is what I believe because if you have the quality, if you are a top player and you are one hundred per cent committed in the team they will play you, they won’t have any other option.

“If you are doing everything that you should do as a top player it is difficult for a manager and a club to say look you are not going to play, you are not going to be involved in the team. Of course it hurts (Ozil). It hurts (me) because I would love to see the best players in my team. I would love to see the best players playing for Arsenal.

“They’re the team that I follow, they’re the team that I love and I would like to see the best players in that squad but if he is not there it’s a consequence of so many issues that came from the past.”

Has Mikel Arteta made a mistake regarding Mesut Ozil?

Ozil last played for Arsenal in March 2020, and with the German’s contract at the North London club running out at the end of the season, there is a chance that he may have played his final game for the former Premier League champions.

While the German does not necessarily fit into the high-pressing game that Arteta likes to play, there is no doubt over his quality and vision.

The German would have been a good option to have for Arteta in his squad.

True, Ozil might not have started matches, but he could have been brought on as a substitute in times of need.

The fact that the former Real Madrid star is training with the first team shows that he is not a problem player.

There is no point in having a senior and experienced player such as Ozil training with the first team on a regular basis and not be part of the squad.