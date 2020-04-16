Latest report claims when the Newcastle United takeover can be completed

Newcastle United fans are probably the ones who are feeling the most excited amid the global pandemic.
Mike Ashley has more or less privately admitted to his friends that he could sell Newcastle United.
The Daily Mail has reported that the £300million takeover of Newcastle United is now in the hands of the Premier League.
All the necessary paperwork have been lodged which means that a consortium – backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – could be in place well before the start of the new season. However, it could take more than a month to get approval.
Ashley has told his friends that he believes a takeover is ‘closer than it has ever been’.
According to reports from The Gulf News (h/t The Chronicle), the potential takeover can be completed in the next four weeks.
They believe that the possibility of the Newcastle ownership being handed over to the Saudi investors is looking much better than ever before.
Mike Ashley has owned the club for a decade and he is not a popular figure among the fans.
Newcastle have a loyal fan base and the fans have voiced their frustrations over the years that Ashley hasn’t invested enough in the squad.
However, Newcastle could enter into a new era shortly with a deal to a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium close to being approved.