Latest Injury update on Leeds United duo Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi

Leeds United have struggled badly this season with injuries, but Marcelo Bielsa’s side have tackled it brilliantly. The Whites are top of the Championship table, and they will be even stronger when all their key players return from injuries.
Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi are both currently out injured, but Bielsa has not hinted of signing any defender in January.
According to Yorkshire Evening Post journalist, Phil Hay, Ayling and Berardi will make their comebacks next year, in January and February respectively.
He reported on his personal Twitter account on Sunday that the two Leeds defenders are getting closer to returning to actions and would be back within February.
Getting close now. January was the timeframe.
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) December 16, 2018
more like February
— Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) December 16, 2018
Leeds have shown great mental toughness this season, and all credit should go to the Argentine for the way his side has been able to churn out results despite injuries to so many key players at various point of time this season.
They have kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches, and are looking good to mount an automatic promotion surge this season.
Ayling and Berardi were outstanding in the early part of the season, and Leeds will be stronger when they return to full fitness again.