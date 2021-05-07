La Liga Table, Fixtures & Results – Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid vs Sevilla – May 2021

The La Liga season continues apace over the next few days, with the 35th round of fixtures featuring some crucial match-ups.

It could be a pivotal few days for La Liga results, with the top four sides set to face each other this weekend.





Atletico Madrid travel to Barcelona on Saturday afternoon hoping to hang onto their place at the top of the La Liga table.

Diego Simeone’s side are two points ahead of Barca and Real Madrid heading into the weekend, and a win at the Nou Camp would put them in a strong position.

Martin Braithwaite, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati miss out for the home team, while Renan Lodi is the only doubt for Atletico.

Sevilla visit Madrid on Sunday evening, knowing that anything less than a victory will end their faint title hopes.

The Andalusian side are six points off top spot with four games remaining and cannot afford any slip-ups.

Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are sidelined for Madrid, but Raphael Varane could come back into contention.

Sevilla have no injury worries to contend with, and manager Julen Lopetegui should have a full squad to choose from.

Other highlights this weekend include Sunday’s relegation battle between Valencia and Valladolid.

The home side are currently six points above the drop zone and desperately need a win to keep themselves out of trouble.

La Liga Fixtures Week 35

Friday, May 7

Real Sociedad vs Elche – LaLigaTV/FreeSports

Saturday, May 8

Alaves vs Levante – LaLigaTV

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid – LaLigaTV

Cadiz vs Huesca – LaLigaTV

Athletic Bilbao vs Osasuna – LaLigaTV

Sunday, May 9

Getafe vs Eibar – LaLigaTV

Valencia vs Valladolid – LaLigaTV

Villarreal vs Celta Vigo – LaLigaTV

Real Madrid vs Sevilla – La LigaTV

Monday, May 10

Real Betis vs Granada – LaLigaTV

La Liga Table

La Liga Live Streaming

All of this weekend’s La Liga fixtures will be available to watch online.