La Liga Week 24 Fixtures: TV Info, Live Stream & Table 2020/21

The La Liga season continues this weekend, with the 24th round of fixtures featuring some exciting match-ups.

The action gets underway on Friday evening, with Real Betis aiming to stay in touch with the top six as they host Getafe.





Atletico Madrid will be eager to maintain their place at the top of the standings when they face Levante on Saturday.

Joao Felix should be available for selection for Atletico, but Thomas Lemar, Hector Herrera and Moussa Dembele remain on the sidelines.

Real Madrid have numerous injury concerns for their visit to Real Valladolid, with Marcelo, Eder Militao, Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Odriozola all ruled out.

Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Dani Carvajal will also miss the game.

Elche versus Eibar and Valencia vs Celta Vigo completes the Saturday line-up.

Barcelona will bid to put their Champions League misery behind them as they face Cadiz at the Nou Camp on Sunday.

Ronald Koeman’s side were demolished 4-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek and desperately need to bounce back this weekend.

Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho and Araujo all miss out for Barca.

Real Sociedad are also on a recovery mission following their 4-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Sociedad are currently fifth in La Liga and will fancy their chances of recording a home victory over Alaves.

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal and Huesca vs Granada are the other two games on Sunday, while Osasuna host Sevilla the following day.

La Liga Fixtures Week 24

Friday, February 19

Real Betis vs Getafe – LaLigaTV/FreeSports

Saturday, February 20

Elche vs Eibar – LaLigaTV

Atletico Madrid vs Levante – LaLigaTV

Valencia vs Celta Vigo – LaLigaTV

Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid – LaLigaTV

Sunday, February 21

Barcelona vs Cadiz – LaLigaTV

Real Sociedad vs Alaves – LaLigaTV

Huesca vs Granada – LaLigaTV

Athletic Bilbao vs Villarreal – LaLigaTV

Monday, February 22

Osasuna v Sevilla – LaLigaTV

