Kylian Mbappe says Manchester United are now considered one of the best teams

Manchester United and PSG will lock horns in the Champions League round of 16 next month and in March, and an exciting clash is anticipated given the huge improvements the Red Devils have undergone since interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjærs arrived.
The Old Trafford outfit have won all their seven games under the Norwegian and are already being widely tipped to finish in top-four in the Premier League.
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe reckons it won’t be easy getting the better of Manchester United over both legs of the Champions League encounter, and he believes his side must prepare well to have a chance.
“People’s point of view of that team may have changed, but ours hasn’t,” the World Cup-winning forward told Beins Sport.
“Manchester United are a big club, this is the same team that were called weak before and now are considered the best, but it’s same players.
“In football, there are highs and there are lows. They have had some difficult moments, and now they are back in form. It’s a good team and we’ve to prepare for when we play them.”
PSG remain unbeaten in the French league this season and are considered one of the best sides on the planet given their attacking wealth.
The Red Devils will have to contain Neymar, Edinson Cavani and the French youngster if they are to proceed to the quarterfinals, and both legs of the clash will surely provide them with a tough test.
Nevertheless, United will surely be full of confidence ahead of both games after their recent change in fortunes on the pitch, and a cracker can be expected when both sides meet.