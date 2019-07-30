Kyle Scott first caught the eyes Newcastle United fans during an FA Youth Cup game at St James’ Park in 2015

Newcastle United completed the signing of U.S youth international Kyle Scott earlier this week after he left Chelsea as a free agent, and the midfielder has immediately linked up with under-23’s.
The 21-year-old only featured once for the Blues’ first-team despite spending 11 years on their books, but he could have been playing for the Magpies as he nearly joined them when he was nine years of age.
However, while Chelsea pipped them to his signature, he caught the eyes of Newcastle fans back in 2015.
Scott stole the show and stood out in a Blues’ 3-0 win in the FA Youth Cup against Newcastle youngsters at St James’ Park, with a pass-turned-assist for Tammy Abraham particularly impressing them.
His representative Neil Bartholomew told Evening Chronicle that the American had around 400 comments from the Toon Army on social media telling him to come and play for the club, and that has since stuck with him.
Scott was wanted by the likes of Barcelona and Rapid Vienna – who, unaware he had left his loan deal early and headed back to Chelsea, both sent scouts to watch him at Dutch side Telstar.
A move to Newcastle was on the cards since March after erstwhile boss Rafa Benitez approved it, but Vienna and Lazio were keen to make a last-minute move given the midfielder’s potential.
There is definitely something about a player whom Barcelona once invited for a trial, and whom both Eden Hazard and David Luiz encouraged to try his luck with the Catalans or Paris Saint-Germain.
Can Scott convince manager Steve Bruce of his quality and establish himself as a first-team regular sooner than expected?
Only time will tell.