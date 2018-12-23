Kyle Lafferty claims Steven Gerrard told the players to prove they deserve the Rangers shirt during halftime against St. Johnstone

Rangers came back from a 1-0 halftime loss to St. Johnstone to run out 2-1 winners on the road in a pulsating Scottish Premiership affairs on Sunday afternoon.
The Light Blues found themselves trailing by a goal at the stroke of halftime, but Alfredo Morelos brace ensured that they got themselves all three points, and they head into Christmas just a point behind Celtic.
Manager Steven Gerrard wasn’t happy with the performances of his men after a poor opening 45 minutes, and Kyle Lafferty has revealed the exact team talk that spurred them into action after the restart.
“The gaffer said at half-time ‘go and show who wants to be here and who wants to fight’,” the 31-year-old told The Sun.
“In the second half we showed every single member of the squad wanted to play for Rangers.
“I’ve come here and probably haven’t played as much football as I wanted to but I am ready to go and I want to play for this football club. It means everything to me.”
Gerrard’s speech definitely proved inspirational, and Lafferty would definitely have impressed him after coming on for Lassana Coulibaly.
Rangers face Hibernian on boxing day before hosting Celtic next Saturday for the last game of the year, and securing two more victories ahead of the winter break could go a long way in shaping the title race.
Gerrard’s men need to improve a lot, though, as they can’t always rely on the manager’s team talks for inspiration every now and then.