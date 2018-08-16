Kurt Zouma reveals what Marco Silva told him before he joined Everton

Everton signed Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer window as Marco Silva bolstered his defence.
The 23-year-old has been training this week at USM Finch Farm and he could be in contention to face Southampton on Saturday at Goodison Park.
Phil Jagielka is suspended for the clash, and so Silva could use him at the back alongside summer signing Yerry Mina, who joined from Barcelona.
Everton moved late in the transfer window for Zouma, and at one point of time it felt like the deal could collapse. The move was confirmed a day after the transfer window, but the Frenchman revealed that he was contacted long before the deadline day.
Zouma revealed that he spoke with the Everton boss two weeks before the deadline day and got interested with his project and vision.
The Frenchman adds that Silva told him that he would be bringing in some new players.
“I spoke with the manager two weeks ago for the first time and I was really interested by the project and everything,” said Zouma, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.
“And he told me that he was going to bring some new players in, and he’s brought a lot!”
“He’s a good manager, I’ve trained twice or three times with him and he wants us to play, he’s really close to the players. He told me to put more strength and to provide another option for the team and I hope that I will get a lot of game-time.”
Zouma spent the last season away on loan at Stoke City. He made 34 Premier League appearances for the Potters, but his performances were not often convincing.