Kristoffer Ajer set to leave Celtic

Kristoffer Ajer is all set to leave Celtic at the end of this season.
According to Norwegian website Sporten, the player is ready to take the next step in his career now.
The 21-year-old is highly rated and his departure will come as a blow to Celtic.
The player’s agent has also revealed (via Daily Record) that there is a lot of interest in him and he will not extend his deal with the Scottish giants.
Pedersen was quoted saying: “He will not extend his contract with Celtic and will leave this summer. There are several clubs who are interested, but I can’t go into their names. There are many who have followed him for a long period. There are also clubs who would like to have him, but who cannot afford it. There is generally great interest in Kristoffer.”
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. Ajer has been linked with the likes of Tottenham, AC Milan and Leicester City in the past.
The 21-year-old has been inconsistent at times but he has the potential and he could develop into a top-class defender in future. Ajer will have to join a club that allows him to play regular first-team football.
He cannot afford to waste away on the bench of a top club. He needs to play week in week out in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.
It will be interesting to see how Celtic replace him. They might be in for a tough summer this year. The likes of Odsonne Edouard and McGregor have been linked with moves away from Parkhead as well.
Get a decent bit of money for him (age considered) and tbh I wouldn’t be that bothered.
— French Eddy (@I_C_Celtic) March 12, 2020
If true shouldn’t kick a ball for us again
— kennybhoy (@kennybhoy1888) March 12, 2020
If you can get decent money for him, I would take it
— Tony (@Anthony00238846) March 12, 2020
Need to keep this fella.
— Peter Conroy (@PeterCo88) March 12, 2020
He’s under contract no matter what his agent says unless Celtic agree he not going anywhere. But let’s face it sometimes he’s a bomb scare so I think we’d survive his departure.
— CelticRebel (@cfcdmg1888) March 12, 2020