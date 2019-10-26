Kristoffer Ajer raves about Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has showered heaps of praise on club teammate Fraser Forster after his brilliant performance in the Europa League.
The Bhoys won 2-1 against Italian giants Lazio in the Europa League clash on Thursday at Parkhead.
The visitors took the lead towards the end of the first half through Manuel Lazzari, but two goals in the second half from Ryan Christie and Christopher Jullien turned the tide in Celtic’s favour.
Forster, who made two brilliant saves during the match, was heavily praised for his performance by Neil Lennon and his club teammates.
The 12-times capped Norway international said to the Scottish Sun: “We’d so many heroes and Fraser’s saves were key to the victory.
“He’s a top quality goalkeeper — one of the best in the world. You saw the last save he made after their player caught the volley.
“As soon as he connected you’re a bit like ‘Oh no — that’s going in’. But the save he pulled off was fantastic.”
Top-class
The 31-year-old, who previously played for Celtic from 2010-2014 (first on loan and then permanently), joined the Bhoys during the summer on loan from Southampton.
The England goalkeeper is playing regularly for the Bhoys and as a result he is buzzing with confidence at the moment. He was superb during the Europa League clash against Lazio, and played a major role in securing three points for his side.
Celtic and Rangers are tied on same points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, with the same goal difference. The Bhoys will face Aberdeen next in the Scottish Premiership clash on Sunday.