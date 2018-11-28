Kris Commons says Allan McGregor is the only Rangers player that would get into Celtic XI

Celtic are currently on top of the Scottish Premiership table following nine victories and two draws in their opening 13 games of the campaign.
Arch rivals Rangers are only two points behind after recording eight wins and three draws, and the title race between the two favourites is set to be fierce more than ever.
Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard brought in 15 new players over the summer transfer window, and the changes made to the playing staff is reaping the Light Blues lots of reward on the pitch.
Nevertheless, ex-Celtic star Kris Commons believes just one Rangers player can force his way into the Hoops starting XI.
“Allan McGregor and Craig Gordon have been Scotland rivals for that number one jersey for many years. They’ve gone through spells of playing excellent football and some real tough injuries,” Commons told BBC Sportsound.
“But at this minute in time, Allan McGregor is playing at a real, real top level. I think he’s massive for Rangers. He’s huge for the country as well. The save that he pulled off against Israel showed you his qualities.
“I would say that only possibly one, just because of how well Allan’s playing at this minute that he would get in the Celtic team.”
McGregor has already established himself as Scotland’s number 1 following his return to the SPFL from Hull City during the summer, and it doesn’t seem Gordon will be able to wrestle the starting berth away from his hands anytime soon.
While Alfredo Morelos has been brilliant thus far, topping the goalscoring charts with eight goals, it remains to be seen if he’s indeed better than his Celtic counterpart Odsonne Edouard.