Kris Commons makes worrying observation on Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Former Celtic player Kris Commons has claimed that Brendan Rodgers doesn’t look happy at Parkhead following a frustrating summer transfer window
Celtic lost key players in Stuart Armstrong and Moussa Dembele during the summer transfer window and missed out on a number of key targets like John McGinn and Scott McKenna.
On top of that, Celtic got eliminated from the Champions League qualifying stages.
They have not started the 2018-19 season on a high, and Commons has suggested that the Bhoys could struggle this season.
Rodgers, who won back to back domestic trebles with Celtic, is going through arguably the most difficult time of his reign at the Scottish club, and Common feels that he is not entirely happy.
“It’s the whole persona of what Brendan Rodgers is giving out,” Commons said to Sky Sports (broadcast on 30th September).
“He doesn’t seem like a happy man to me. And then you think about the players. Moussa Dembele was critical of Celtic, and went off in a strop, Dedryk Boyata didn’t want to play.”
The Celtic boss insisted recently that he is still enjoying life at Parkhead. However, Celtic fans may have reasons to worry about if Common’s observations are true.
The Hoops are currently in fifth place in the Scottish Premiership table. They are five points behind league leaders Hearts, but did manage to get a win at the weekend.
Celtic will face Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday evening in their next match.