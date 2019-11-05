Kris Commons criticises Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been in great form this season, and the Colombian has been linked with a move away from Ibrox in January.
Morelos has been reportedly targeted by Premier League club Aston Villa. However, the Gers boss Steven Gerrard has made it absolutely clear that the 23-year-old will not be sold in the upcoming transfer window.
The Rangers striker has recently hinted about a potential move away from Ibrox. Former Celtic player turned football pundit, Kris Commons, has criticised him for his latest comments.
Morelos has been simply outstanding for the Gers this season, managing 20 goals in all competitions so far. Rangers are a genuine challenger for the Scottish Premiership title this season, and Morelos is integral to Gerrard’s plans.
The Colombian striker recently gave an interview to a radio station suggesting he was seeking a move in January to a bigger league than the Scottish Premiership.
Commons suggests that Morelos has let the supporters and his club down, especially after he was heavily backed by his manager and the fans in the wake of disciplinary issues last season. He said, as quoted by The Scottish Daily Mail (04/11 print edition):
“There’s nothing wrong with a player having ambitions to go on and play at a higher level. That’s part and parcel of the game. But there’s a certain way to go about it and a certain way to carry yourself.”
“Gerrard must have been fuming when he got wind of those comments last week. Towards the end of the summer transfer window, he was fed up answering questions about the striker.
“Hardly a press conference went past when he wasn’t getting snappy with journalists. The last thing he needs is for Morelos to start mouthing off and creating a story.”
Rangers understand that they won’t be able to keep hold of Morelos for a long time, but the Gers certainly are not looking to offload him during the middle of the season.
The Gers fans love him for his immense goal contribution over the last few seasons, but it will hurt them to see him talk so openly about an exit.
Commons is right that it is not wise for a player to be so public with his ambition to play elsewhere, especially when the transfer window reopens in a couple of months’ time.