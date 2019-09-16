Kris Commons comments on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Former Celtic player turned popular football pundit Kris Commons believes that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will eventually leave Celtic Park in the future.
Commons has revealed that he spoke to Celtic midfielder Scott Brown when Moussa Dembele was leaving for Lyon in the summer of 2018.
The former Celtic star has told The Daily Record that Brown told him that Edouard would be better than Dembele.
The 21-year-old striker, who scored in the Old Firm win at Ibrox, is in red-hot form at the moment, and he is key to Celtic’s Europa League chances.
The Bhoys will travel to France on Thursday night to take on Rennes in their opening Group E game.
Commons also feels that Edouard is going to be a better player than Dembele who was sold to Lyon for £20m.
“Odsonne was still on loan from Paris St-Germain. I asked Broony how he was getting on and he said that he was going to be better than Dembele,” Commons told the Daily Record.
“He said: ‘Yeah, because Edouard’s got everything’.
“And he has. He’s powerful, a great runner. He can hold it in and link up play. He can also score with both feet. It’s not arrogance but he’s got that bit of swagger that you need to be a top player.”
Edouard is a very talented striker. Celtic broke their transfer record (signed by former manager Brendan Rodgers) to sign him, and he is gradually justifying the £8m price-tag.
He is technically very gifted, and can only get better from here on. Most importantly, he has this great knack of scoring in big games, and could prove to be a real asset for the Bhoys.