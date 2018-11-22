Kris Commons believes James Forrest isn’t consistent enough to play in the EPL but Kenny Miller disagrees

Celtic midfielder James Forrest has been in very fine form this season, with 14 goals for both club and country thus far.
His hattrick against Israel on Tuesday handed Scotland a place in the Euros 2020 playoffs, and the Hoops will hope he can keep replicating such performances for them this term as they look to defend their domestic treble.
Ex-Celtic star Kris Commons reckons Forrest isn’t consistent enough to play in the English Premier League, though, and this is despite the fact last season’s Player of the Year nominee registered 17 goals and 10 assists in 2017-18.
“His recent form has been sensational, but I think one thing with James Forrest since making his debut is his consistency. Whether that’s due to injuries, or just a lack of game time? But he’s an exceptional talent – a real, real top player,” Commons told BBC Sportsound.
“We’re still in November but it’s his consistency that stops James Forrest going into that next level, in the brackets of a Premier League club in England, because of the lack of goals that he scores.
“I don’t think you can go and get a multi-million pound move down south if you don’t get double figures.”
Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller, however, disagrees with Commons, as he believes he is steadily improving under manager Brendan Rodgers.
“He’s been pretty consistent since Brendan came in. Injuries, lack of consistency is maybe not really had that Celtic position nailed,” he said on BBC Sportsound.
“But since Brendan has come in, like many others, his came has gone to a different level.
“Last year he ended up with double figures and he’s already there this year if you count club and country. He’s absolutely on fire.”
Forrest’s form has been electrifying in the past two seasons, earning rave reviews from Celtic fans following his recent exploits on the international scene.
Should he keep on improving at such an upwards trajectory, the sky is the limit for the 27-year-old, and it won’t come as a shock if some Premier League sides come calling during subsequent transfer windows.