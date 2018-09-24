Kris Boyd slams Scott Sinclair’s display vs Kilmarnock

Celtic crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock over the weekend.
Goals from Chris Burke and Stuart Findlay ensured a win for the home side.
Celtic did well to get their noses in front but the hosts scored twice in the second half to secure the three points. Leigh Griffiths had put the visitors ahead in the first half.
The Scottish champions failed to impress with their performance and Kris Boyd has now singled out Scott Sinclair’s display on Sunday.
The Kilmarnock player believes that Sinclair went into hiding when his side needed him to step up and deliver.
He said: “Scott Sinclair looked a pale shadow of the player he was, it was actually pretty sad to see. No confidence, didn’t want to take anybody on. When you’re confident you look to get on the ball, he was the opposite. He was hiding behind defenders and didn’t want it. These are the guys, when you’re performing at a high level, you need them to stand up. Scott Sinclair has played in the English Premier League, he’s a big player for Celtic. He isn’t anywhere near where he needs to be.”
It is true that Celtic were in need of some inspiration and the 28-year-old failed to make an impact. The Celtic winger needs to take more responsibility and perform better.
Celtic have made a very poor start to the season and it will be interesting to see whether Rodgers can figure out a way to improve.