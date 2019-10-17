Kris Boyd says Rangers have been unbelievable at Ibrox

Glasgow Rangers will face Hearts away from Ibrox on Sunday in the Scottish Premiership clash.
The Gers find themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after eight games, two points ahead of arch-rivals Celtic.
Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd says that Rangers will face another test of their title credentials at Tynecastle.
Celtic will be looking to get back to winning ways against Ross County on Saturday and Rangers must make sure they keep their momentum going.
The former Rangers striker observes that there is a feel-good factor inside Ibrox. The results have been very positive since Steven Gerrard took charge of the club and there is an air of optimism around the club.
“Celtic obviously play before Rangers on Saturday and if they can pick up the points then it is back over to Rangers, but it is the first time in a number of months now where they have gotten themselves ahead,” said Boyd to Sky Sports.
“I feel as though there is a feel-good factor inside Ibrox. I was there missing a penalty [at the Rangers Legends vs Liverpool Legends match] last week but you can tell the place is bouncing. I think that is going to be crucial between now and the end of the season.
“It is a very difficult game going to Tynecastle but the fans are right behind the team, the performances at Ibrox have been unbelievable in terms of the goals they have scored and they are not conceding a lot.”
Rangers must stay positive
Boyd is absolutely spot on with his assessment. The Gers fans are fully behind their team, and the players are delivering as well, especially their performance at Ibrox have been very good.
Last season, Rangers were playing toe to toe with Celtic till January but then they faded away. This time they must learn from that mistake and keep the pressure going till the end of the season.