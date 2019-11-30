Kris Boyd says Rangers could sell Glen Kamara

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is a key player for the Ibrox club and he is reportedly wanted by several clubs including Leeds United.
Kris Boyd has suggested that the Gers could sell their star midfielder Kamara in the January transfer window.
Recently, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move away from Ibrox, but Boyd feels that Steven Gerrard’s side could cash in on the 24-year-old midfielder.
Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Glen Kamara continues to look like a steal at £50,000, although reading between the lines it looks like he could be the player who gets sold in January.
“Going by their financial results, someone will be shown the door, regardless of what the club says.
“And given how top heavy Gerrard is with midfield players, Kamara is the one who has a market value.”
Kamara is one of the best players in the Scottish Premier League and surely Rangers would love to have him in their side for the rest of the season.
He is a key player for the Gers and has impressed heavily in the Europa League this season.
However, Rangers have enough depth and quality in their midfield and therefore Gerrard could look to offload the Finland international if the price is right.
Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old, while clubs like Leeds, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion have registered interest in him as well.
Rangers are looking at a fee of around £8 million for the midfielder they signed from Dundee for £50,000.