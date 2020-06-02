Kris Boyd says Rangers can cause Celtic problems next season after signing Ianis Hagi

Rangers have been left aggrieved at the way the Scottish Premiership campaign ended.

The SPFL stopped the season after the majority of the clubs voted in favour of the decision, with Celtic emerging league champions on a points-per-game basis.

Rangers had a game in hand with eight other fixtures still left to be played, and they reckoned they could have caught up with the Hoops despite being 13 points behind.

Steven Gerrard’s men will now focus on stopping Celtic from winning a consecutive 10th league title next season, and former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes landing Ianis Hagi permanently gives his former side a realistic chance of stopping 10-in-a-row.

“He’s prepared to risk and lose the ball, which I think is a big thing in football nowadays. There are too many people who are robotic, pass the ball sideways and try to look good,” Boyd who is now a Sky Sports pundit said.

“He’s a throwback in terms of driving forward and asking the defenders questions. When you’ve got someone like that who will thread balls through, strikers will thrive off it. It’s important that Rangers build a team around players like Hagi to get the core of the team from the defence right through to the strikers.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Rangers can cause Celtic problems next season.”

Hagi spent the second-half of the season on loan at Ibrox, scoring thrice in 12 appearances across all competitions before sealing a permanent move last month.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City were said to be keeping tabs on the youngster given his quality, and Rangers will hope he can help them stop Celtic next term.

The Light Blues will need more than the Romanian if they want to win the title, though, and how they fare in the summer transfer window will have a huge say on their next campaign.