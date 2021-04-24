Kris Boyd says Celtic will only attract a Jose Mourinho if they join a British League

Celtic are reportedly keen on erstwhile Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, and they have approached the Portuguese as they look to find a perfect replacement for Neil Lennon.

AS Roma and Valencia are also said to be keeping tabs on the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, and it is hard to see him joining the Hoops.

They clearly cannot afford his wages and neither will they be able to meet his transfer demands.

Mourinho still believes he can still attract the bigwigs in Europe, and joining a side like Celtic will not particularly excite him.

Former Rangers star Kris Boyd is not ruling out the possibility of the Portuguese managing the Parkhead outfit, though, but he believes it can only happen if Celtic join a British League.

The Old Firm are wanted to join a British Premier League as part of the fall-out of the failed European Super League.

The English top-flight Big Six feels the Premier League needs a reform, and they are reportedly happy to let Celtic and Rangers join them in a cross-border league.

FIFA, UEFA and the UK Government are expected to approve of a British Premier League should the clubs reach an agreement, and Boyd believes only then can Celtic and Rangers attract the likes of Mourinho and other top managers and players.

“I had a laugh on Sky Sports the other night when Jose Mourinho was linked with the Celtic job,” the Scottish legend told The Sun.

“Right now? There’s not a chance that will happen.

“But put Rangers and Celtic in a British League and trust me, they would attract the top managers and players. People down south will disagree but both are bigger clubs than the likes of Man City and Chelsea.

“In fact, only Manchester United and Liverpool can match the Old Firm for size.”

While the Big Six could be open to the Glasgow giants joining them and forming a British League, the other 14 teams and clubs in the English Championship might not be particularly keen on the idea.

Celtic have been linked with Eddie Howe but landing the former Bournemouth manager has proven herculean.

They clearly will not able to pull off a move for Mourinho right now, and they would have to wait to see if a cross-border league with English teams will ever happen.

