Kris Boyd says Aston Villa could move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Former Rangers and Scotland forward Kris Boyd has suggested that Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard will be in demand in the transfer market, and several English clubs could make a move for him.
The 21-year-old striker has scored 43 goals in just 98 appearances since joining the Scottish Premiership champions from PSG.
He initially joined on loan and later Celtic made his deal permanent last summer.
Edouard has been in tremendous form this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions already. He has made a habit of scoring in big games, and this season, he scored against Rangers in the Old Firm derby clash last month.
He has already been linked with a move away from Parkhead with the likes of Lyon and Napoli being linked, but the youngster has expressed his desire to continue at the club.
Boyd feels that Edouard needs to leave Celtic to reach the next level in his career if he is serious about representing the France national team.
He says that Edouard would cost in the region of £30m, and the likes of Aston Villa, Manchester United and Brighton could be interested in signing him.
Boyd said to Sky Sports (h/t The Birmingham Mail): “Talk about playing with France, is it a possibility? Yes. Do I think he’ll do it with Celtic? No.
“That’ll be in back of his mind, he’ll need to make that move if he’s going to get in the French squad. I don’t think it’ll be January, but come next summer, if there’s something of £25-30million, which is reasonable for me, I think this guy will go to the very top.”
“If I was Manchester United, I would come in and give the £25-30million in the summer.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if a Brighton or an Aston Villa come in and pay the £30million for Odsonne Edouard and then he goes again.”