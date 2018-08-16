Kris Boyd raves about Rangers under Steven Gerrard’s management

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd believes that Rangers have finally turned a corner under Steven Gerrard.
The Scottish giants have made a good start to the season so far and Boyd claims that Rangers are a different animal under the management of the former Liverpool captain.
Boyd scored against Rangers twice last season but he believes that Sunday’s clash will be a tough outing for Kilmarnock.
The former Rangers forward thinks Rangers have the determination to win games now and they are willing to do what is necessary.
He said: “Under Steven Gerrard they are a different animal to what they have been in the last couple of years. You can see there is a grit and determination, and organisation there. They want to win games of football and they will go to any lengths to do it, which is really important.”
Gerrard’s men are currently unbeaten in five European games and they have taken four points from their two league games so far.
There is no doubt that Rangers have improved this season and it will be interesting to see whether they can challenge Celtic for the title.
The new signings seem to have settled in really well and Gerrard will be hoping to take advantage of Celtic’s current crisis. The Hoops are going through a rough patch right now.