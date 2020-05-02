Kris Boyd makes transfer claim on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is likely to leave Ibrox in the next transfer window, claims former Gers forward-turned football pundit, Kris Boyd.
Morelos has been in tremendous form this season for the Gers. He has scored 29 goals in all competitions for the Ibrox club and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
According to reports from the Scottish Sun, Rangers will sell Morelos in the summer transfer window, with clubs like Leicester City, Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are in the hunt to sign him.
Boyd feels that he would be a good fit for Leicester, although he harbours doubt over whether the Colombian is a Rodgers type-player.
He adds that Newcastle would have been an option for him, but feels the Magpies may longer show interest in him, once their £300 million takeover deal goes through.
Boyd further adds that West Ham would be the perfect club for the Rangers striker. He is an aggressive striker and the Hammers style would suit him.
“I’m not certain Morelos is a Rodgers-type player, but I’m sure Leicester could be a good fit,” wrote Boyd for The Scottish Sun.
“Newcastle was certainly an option, but that ship now looks to have sailed. If the Saudi takeover at St James’ Park goes through, Newcastle won’t be looking to buy players from Scotland.
“I think West Ham would be the perfect club for Morelos. The Hammers suit his style of play — bustling, harassing, aggressive.”
Boyd is probably right here. Newcastle would be looking to invest heavily in their squad once the takeover goes through, and it is highly likely they would try to sign quality players from other European leagues.
West Ham could be an option, but it largely depends on whether they would be able to prevent themselves from getting relegated this season.