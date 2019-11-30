Kris Boyd has warning for Celtic regarding Rangers

Glasgow Rangers are tied with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table after 13 games.
Celtic won the first Old Firm derby clash of the season, but the Gers bounced back strongly in the league after that.
Kris Boyd has suggested that Celtic could struggle in the second half of the season if they lose against Rangers next month.
Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the Scottish League Cup final next month. Both the teams are in red hot form at the moment, and therefore the derby-final promises to be a cracker.
The Hoops have won domestic trebles for the past three seasons, and Rangers are looking to break their dominance. Boyd has warned Celtic that if they lose they could face a tricky second half of the season.
Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “I heard someone say recently Rangers could easily implode again if they’re not careful, but I’d say the same about Celtic. Watch them panic if they lose to Rangers.
“Watch them start to ask themselves if they’re still the team they were going into the second half of the season.”
Both Celtic and Rangers are in top form at the moment and have done well in European games this season.
Rangers are putting up a strong challenge in the Scottish Premiership and are expected to take the title race to the wire. A win against Celtic will be massive for the Gers, and it would give them a massive psychological boost in the Scottish Premiership title race.