Klopp confirms Mignolet will start for Liverpool against Chelsea

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Simon Mignolet will start against Chelsea in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night. The Reds host the Blues at Anfield and could make a number of changes for the meeting. Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday evening so Klopp will want to preserve the fitness of his best players.
The German coach only revealed Mignolet’s selection but did say it would be a “good side” that faces Maurizio Sarri’s men. The Liverpool goalkeeper, who joined from Sunderland in 2013, has been on the periphery of late, being an unused substitute in all but one of their games this season. He played second fiddle to Loris Karius in 2017/18 but is now behind Alisson in the pecking order.
“The only position I will confirm today that we will change if nothing happens in training is Simon. Simon will start, all the rest you have to wait until tomorrow – but it will be a good team, believe me. Nothing else to say about line-up or who can have an opportunity or whatever.
“Each game is an opportunity and it’s all about is it the situation for it, is the player ready – there are different things you have to consider when think about the line-up, especially for a cup game like this. It will be a very good side that we will line up tomorrow.”
Wednesday’s meeting will be a big opportunity to show Klopp that he can be relied upon, although it will be unlikely that he edges his way ahead of their first-choice shot-stopper regardless of his performance. Mignolet has made 202 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool but wanted to leave in the summer as he was unwilling to be a backup in 2018/19.
Stats from Transfermarkt.