Kingsley Coman rejects Bayern Munich contract offer

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has turned down the club’s first contract extension offer, reports Kicker.

Coman joined Bayern Munich in 2015 as a teenager, initially on loan from Juventus before arriving permanently two years later.





Despite high competition for places and several injury problems, he has made 188 appearances for the Bavarians, scoring 39 times.

The peak of his career at the Bundesliga giants came in August 2020, when he headed home from Joshua Kimmich’s cross for the only goal in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The winger is currently enjoying his most productive season yet at Bayern, scoring three and assisting nine in the Bundesliga while recording another five goal contributions in the Champions League.

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire in two years, leaving him potentially open to a move on the cheap in the next 18 months. His form has encouraged Bayern to offer him a three-year extension to his current deal.

However, German publication Kicker reports that Coman has turned down the extension offer.

This could be of interest to some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League. Manchester City had previously tried to bring the Frenchman to the Etihad Stadium as part of the deal which saw Leroy Sane move to Bayern, but were unable to find an agreement and had to settle for a cash fee.

Meanwhile, arch-rivals Manchester United were also named as potential suitors for the 24-year-old as an alternative for Borussia Dortmund wide man Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils were unable to get the Sancho deal over the line, so the door is possibly still open for Coman to arrive.

However, Bayern Munich Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed in December that the Frenchman was not for sale.

Speaking to Kicker, Rummenigge said: “Kingsley (Coman) is an absolute top player today and is extremely valuable to FC Bayern. He often makes the difference, especially when it matters. He is not for sale.”

Read: Haaland may have to alter Chelsea stance after Dortmund defeat.