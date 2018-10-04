Kieran Trippier posts message on Twitter after Tottenham defeat vs Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second defeat in the Champions League group stage after they lost 4-2 against Barcelona on Wednesday.
Despite the defeat against the La Liga giants, Spurs fans can take great pride in the fact that it was a spirited performance from the north London club, especially in the second half.
One Spurs player who has really impressed during the game was Kieran Trippier.
The England international said after the match that they can take some positives from the second half.
He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:
Not the result we wanted but we can take some positives from the second half. Thanks for your support pic.twitter.com/6prtpUOZHK
— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) October 3, 2018
Some Spurs fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Frustrating for you and “us” alike but you showed true class. Thank you.
— Stephen John Brine (@steviejohnbrine) October 3, 2018
U did great….
— Victric™ (@Victor63975858) October 3, 2018
Always will have our support. Played with commitment and passion. Unlucky not to get an equaliser.. but talk to me about the faceplant in the sand 2nd half 😁😁
— Mark Smith (@shelfsidethfc) October 3, 2018
Trips please cross the ball more. The most annoying thing is watching u shape to cross then cut back and pass it to sissiko!!! Ur main skill is crossing the ball do it more. Kane and llorente were in the box tonight begging for that ball.
— james (@James882James) October 3, 2018
A great fightback from the team! A lot of positives to take out of the game moving forward! The best of luck at the weekend against Cardiff! 👍!
— David Lisbon (@DavidLisbon1) October 4, 2018
And your defense was freaking terrible
— James (@James_Ngsf) October 4, 2018
Tripps where has that World Cup form gone your not looking yourself need to keep getting down that right and MORE first time balls why take 2 touches when you only need 1 🤷♂️
— Martin Stevens (@MARTIN_THFC) October 4, 2018
The 28-year-old made three key passes during the game. He had 66 touches, and made seven crosses throughout the match.
Tripper also made one tackle in the game, according to whoscored.com.
Spurs find themselves third in the group with no points on the table. Both Inter Milan and Barcelona have picked six points each from their opening two games.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side managed only 39% of possession but they attempted nine shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.