Kieran Trippier posts message on Twitter after Tottenham defeat vs Barcelona

4 October, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham


Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second defeat in the Champions League group stage after they lost 4-2 against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Despite the defeat against the La Liga giants, Spurs fans can take great pride in the fact that it was a spirited performance from the north London club, especially in the second half.

One Spurs player who has really impressed during the game was Kieran Trippier.

The England international said after the match that they can take some positives from the second half.

He took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the game. He tweeted:

Some Spurs fans quickly responded to his tweet. Here are some of the selected tweets:

The 28-year-old made three key passes during the game. He had 66 touches, and made seven crosses throughout the match.

Tripper also made one tackle in the game, according to whoscored.com.

Spurs find themselves third in the group with no points on the table. Both Inter Milan and Barcelona have picked six points each from their opening two games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side managed only 39% of possession but they attempted nine shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.

