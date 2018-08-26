Kieran Trippier hails Manchester City’s Kyle Walker

Tottenham star Kieran Trippier believes that Kyle Walker is the best in the World in the right-back position.
Walker was a former mainstay in the Spurs lineup but left the club last summer to join Manchester City.
Walker left the Lilywhites in order to win major silverware.
In his first-season at the Etihad Stadium last term, he helped Pep Guardiola’s side to sail to the League title as they recorded 100 points.
Walker’s departure was a blessing for Trippier as it allowed him to become Spurs first-choice right back.
After starring in the role under Mauricio Pochettino last season, Trippier was part of the England squad which reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and earned rave reviews for his displays for the Three Lions.
Walker and Trippier were played together for England and this resulted in Trippier taking up the wing-back role.
While Trippier is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, he does not consider himself to be better than Walker.
The 28-year-old told Sky Sports: “At this moment in time, for me, personally, Walks [is the best],”
“When I was playing with him at the World Cup, [you could see] how quick and powerful he is. Even on the ball, you see it at Man City, he’s so comfortable.
“He’s got everything for a full-back, and he’s only getting better playing at Man City. So for me, he’s the number one right-back in the world.”