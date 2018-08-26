Kieran Trippier advises Spurs fans to not worry despite lack of signings

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier has assured fans that they should not worry despite the Lilywhites lack of new signings during the summer transfer window.
Spurs did not make a single addition to their squad during the summer transfer window.
Many pundits believe that Mauricio Pochettino’s troops lack sufficient quality to challenge for major trophies.
Spurs are desperate to win a piece of silverware.
The last time that they won a major trophy dates back to 2008 when they claimed the League Cup under the guidance of Juande Ramos.
On the plus side for Spurs fans, they have a young squad and also retained their star names.
If their players up their game from last season, challenging for major honors could just be on the cards.
Spurs have certainly looked good so far during their back-to-back wins against Newcastle United and Fulham.
They face a tough test on Monday as they play against Manchester United.
Spurs do not have a good record against the Red Devils but they can aim for the three points this time around.
This comes following United’s 3-2 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion combined with the fact that team chemistry within the United first-team is now concerning.
Despite their lack of new signings this summer, Trippier believes that his side can achieve great things this term.
He said as quoted by Sky Sports: “No, it doesn’t matter. We know the squad we’ve got. We’ve got the manager, the players, and we’ve got so much quality in this team.
“We’ve got depth as well, so many good players waiting to play. About not signing a player? That doesn’t play on our minds, we’ve just got to fully focus on what’s ahead of us.”