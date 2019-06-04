Kieran Trippier admits uncertainty surrounding Tottenham future

Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier has admitted that he is unsure about his future at the club.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away this summer and he has now spoken to London Evening Standard about his future.
Trippier has revealed that he wants to stay in England but he will have to find out what the club wants.
He said: “I want to stay in England, but what can you do? I’ll see what happens, and what the club wants, most importantly. I give everything for this club in training sessions, games. I don’t know [if I will be at Spurs next season]. I’ll go home now, spend time with my family and just recover after a long, difficult season.”
Trippier has had a poor season by his standards and Spurs might be looking to bring in an upgrade this summer.
The England international was at fault in some of the big games this past season.
After an impressive World Cup, Trippier was expected to have a good season. However, his decision making and lack of confidence have really hurt Tottenham defensively at times.
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer.
Pochettino should look to bring in a better player if he wants his side to challenge for the top honours next season.
Almost all of Tottenham’s top six rivals have better right backs at their disposal and they will need to address that weakness soon.
There is very little room for sentiment at this level and unless Trippier shows remarkable improvement in pre-season, he should be moved on.